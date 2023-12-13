PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s 2023 semiquincentennial commemorative holiday ornament is officially available for purchase.

R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore, who’s also the chairman of the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial 250th Commission, said the limited-edition ornament is a depiction of the “Burning of the Gaspee.”

The ornament was created by Lincoln-based Beacon Designs. The “Burning of the Gaspee” is etched into solid brass with 24-karat gold and rhodium silver with hand lacquer finishes.

The Burning of the Gaspee is celebrated in Rhode Island as one of the first armed acts of rebellion against the British leading up to the American Revolution. Rhode Island colonists attacked the Royal Navy’s HMS Gaspee ship as it patrolled Narragansett Bay.

The ornament can be purchased online or in person at the R.I. State House Visitor Center and Gift Shop.