Bucket truck brigade takes part in ‘Good Night Lights’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield-based tree service company made a nightly tradition all the more special.

Stanley Tree Service brought more than a dozen bucket trucks to Providence Wednesday night to participate in “Good Night Lights.”

Every night around 8:30 p.m., patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital wait by the window for dozens of flashing lights to wish them goodnight.

Parked facing Hasbro, the bucket truck operators flashed their lights toward the hospital for what’s been coined “The Magic Minute.” Stanley Tree employees also shined flashlights from up in the buckets.

Bruce Berard, vice president and COO of Stanley Tree Services, said this is the first time they’ve participated in the event.

“Once we heard about what ‘Good Night Lights’ was, it brought a smile to my face,” he said. “What’s better than spending some time bringing smiles to sick kids’ faces? It’s just priceless.”

In a recent social media post, Good Night Lights called Stanley Tree Service “an enthusiastic new friend” and said the company plans to support the nightly event as much as possible.

In addition to participating in the Magic Minute, Stanley Tree Services is also assisting The Tomorrow Fund’s sponsorship of “Good Night Light-ups,” which are reflective tape signs featuring messages, characters and other spirit-lifting images.