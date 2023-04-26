PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon be able to show off their support for the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The specialty license plates will be distributed to drivers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Bruins superfan Stephen D’Acchioli said it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve been waiting for nine years,” he said. “I mailed out the check for a deposit in 2014.”

Under state law, charity license plates need to meet a threshold of 600 preorders to go into production, or organizations can make a separate payment as long as they have at least 150 orders.

Boston Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney said the organization decided to help get the plates into production.

“We kind of bought a few more plates to get it to the finish line, but we are happy and excited to do it for our fans,” he said.

He hopes Rhode Islanders will see the plates on the road and order their own, since they support a good cause.

“All the proceeds that come from the plate are going to go to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Rhode Island Youth Hockey,” Sweeney added.

For those who can’t make it to the AMP on Saturday, the foundation said it will send out emails with information about how to pick up the plates at the DMV.

Rhode Islanders interested in getting a Bruins plate can download the form and mail it to the DMV, along with a check for $42.50. Drivers will be required to pay a $10 surcharge when renewing their registration, which will be sent directly to the foundation.