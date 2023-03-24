PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University’s Olivia Pichardo continues to make history.

After becoming the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit last week, the helmet she wore is heading to Cooperstown, New York.

The helmet will become part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s collection.

The 18-year-old from New York City was named to the spring 2023 roster following a “stellar” walk-on tryout.

Nearly 20 women have been named to baseball rosters at the college level, but none in Division I. That’s according to Baseball for All, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s opportunities to play and coach baseball.