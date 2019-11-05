Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Brown University student to compete on Jeopardy!

Brown University student Dhruv Gaur will appear on Jeopardy!

(WPRI) — A Brown University student is in the running for a $250,000 prize.

Dhruv Gaur of Gainsville, Georgia will compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions quarterfinals, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Gaur – who was the 2018 College Champion – was selected as one of the 15 best contestants from the past two seasons to compete in the contest, with the winner taking home a quarter-million dollars.

You can watch Gaur take on engagement manager Rob Worman and astronomy interpreter Rachel Lindgren at 7:30 p.m. on WPRI 12.

