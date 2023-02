PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Who is Andy Warhol?

That answer and a large enough wager on Jeopardy! sent a Brown University student to the semifinals.

Justin Bolsen, a freshman from Georgia, reunited with former competitors in the High School Reunion Tournament. The winner gets $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Bolsen is among 27 contestants who competed four seasons ago in one of two Teen Tournaments.

The semifinals begin Monday.