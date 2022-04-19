BOSTON (WPRI) — It was an emotional moment for Henry Richard as he crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

His 8-year-old brother, Martin, was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

The 20-year-old ran with Team MR8, to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation, which aims to honor Martin by promoting inclusion, kindness, and peace.

“No matter what happens you’ve got to just got to keep fighting,” Henry said. “You’ll get to where you want to go.”

“Time heals, you never forget,” their father, Bill Richard, said.” We’ve been through a lot and you can still run a marathon.”

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was at the finish line to give Henry his medal.

He said he plans to run the marathon again in the future.