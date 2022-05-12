BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a birthday celebration to remember for 102-year-old Arthur Medeiros.

The World War II veteran was born on May 10, 1920. He served as a heavy weapons operator during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

For his service and bravery, Medeiros was awarded one Bronze Star, two Silver Stars and three Purple Hearts.

Medeiros’ occupational therapist Janelle Scott tells 12 News that, as soon as she learned his birthday was coming up, she knew she had to do something special.

“He deserves more than any of us can give him,” Scott said.

Scott, alongside others from BAYADA Home Health Care where Medeiros lives, banded together to plan a surprise party for him.

“He’s strong, he’s brave, he’s funny, he’s hardworking,” Scott said. “I want to make sure, as a therapist, that whatever life he has left — whether it’s 10 years, 20 years — is the best quality of life he can get.”

When asked what the secret is to a long and healthy life, Medeiros chuckled and said “I can’t tell you.”

“I never thought I’d make it to 102,” Medeiros said with a smile. “I’m looking forward to 103 … I feel like I’m 30 years old.”

Medeiros loves to golf, and his main goal is to eventually return to the golf course.

Ryan Welch contributed to this report.