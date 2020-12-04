Bring holiday cheer to COVID-19 patients at Cranston field hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Care New England is looking for the public’s help in bringing some holiday cheer to patients recovering from COVID-19 at its field hospital in Cranston.

The hospital group is asking people to purchase or make holiday cards to lift the spirits of the patients, as well as the staff.

Cards can be sent to: Kent Field Hospital (ATTN: Todd Brothers) 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, R.I. 02920.

Care New England says the field hospital is also in need of donated items. Anyone with the items listed below is asked to email Jeremy Johnson at jhjohnson@kentri.org to set up a delivery.