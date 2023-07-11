WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways is helping travelers “stretch it out” this summer with low fares from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The new “stretch it out” promotion is offering 11 routes from Providence starting at $45 one way between Aug. 9 and Aug. 29.

The following flights are included in the promotion:

Charleston, S.C., starting from $51

Cincinnati, Ohio, starting from $49

Columbus, Ohio, starting from $59

Fort Myers, Fla., starting from $85

Los Angeles, Calif., starting from $145

Norfolk, Va., starting from $45

Orlando, Fla., starting from $65

Pittsburgh, Pa., starting from $54

Richmond, Va., starting from $59

Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., starting from $85

Tampa, Fla., starting from $75

Tickets for the promotion must be purchased by July 17.