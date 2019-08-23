Brady’s hat steals show during Patriots postgame

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It wasn’t what happened on the field Thursday night, but rather what Tom Brady had on his head during the postgame interviews that garnered attention Friday.

Following the Patriots’ win over the Carolina Panthers, Brady appeared on the podium wearing a fedora-type hat.

According to Brady’s Instagram story, the hat is a custom design by Nick Fouquet, a hatmaker based in Venice Beach, California.

Social media exploded with opinions about Brady’s lid.

I think @TomBrady as #CubanTom at the @Patriots press conference is “Smmmoookkking!”



He’s totally ready to go shim-shimmy-boom! pic.twitter.com/V5OG56OXOE — The Rick (@ACOWproductions) August 23, 2019

Even former teammate Wes Welker weighed in, saying Derby hats are only meant to be worn once.

Derby hats are only meant to be worn once!!! https://t.co/x2QnS7a4On — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) August 23, 2019

On his Instagram page, Brady said the hat is just the beginning.