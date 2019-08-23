Brady’s hat steals show during Patriots postgame

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It wasn’t what happened on the field Thursday night, but rather what Tom Brady had on his head during the postgame interviews that garnered attention Friday.
Following the Patriots’ win over the Carolina Panthers, Brady appeared on the podium wearing a fedora-type hat.
According to Brady’s Instagram story, the hat is a custom design by Nick Fouquet, a hatmaker based in Venice Beach, California.
Social media exploded with opinions about Brady’s lid.
Even former teammate Wes Welker weighed in, saying Derby hats are only meant to be worn once.
On his Instagram page, Brady said the hat is just the beginning.