Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister

by: The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is being credited for saving his father and 4-year-old sister by out-swimming a strong current to get help during a holiday weekend boating trip.

Steven Poust tells Jax4 he anchored his boat in the St. Johns River on Friday while he fished and his children played.

Chase says his sister Abigail was carried away in the current and he swam after her.

Her father jumped in to grab them, but the current carried all three away from their boat. Only the girl wore a life jacket.

It took Chase about an hour to reach shore, where he ran to a house to get help.

