WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A bobcat was seen prowling around in Warwick on Tuesday.

A resident in the Cowesett neighborhood sent 12 News a video of the bobcat in her backyard.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management says bobcats are rarely a danger to humans or pets, and will occasionally take domestic chickens, ducks or rabbits.

They are also known to sometimes visit bird feeders looking for squirrels or birds.

Anyone who lives in the area is urged to use caution when outside and with their pets.