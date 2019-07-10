Iguana rescued from tree outside Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A blue iguana that has been camped out in a tree outside of a Franklin home for four days was rescued Friday.

The iguana was first spotted by Cynthia Mulvey and her family in a tree outside their King Street home.

Mulvey said they have no idea where the iguana came from.

“I feel so bad, he’s been here for four days,” Mulvey said. “Obviously he belonged to somebody.”

Mulvey said her family affectionately named the iguana “Blue” because of his coloring. Blue iguanas are illegal to own under Massachusetts state law.

“My granddaughter sprays him with a hose to give him a little bit of water, but other than that, we don’t know what to do for him,” Mulvey said.

Mulvey said she had contacted several agencies to try and rescue Blue.

According to the Franklin Police Department, an officer and a reptile rescue company were able to remove Blue from the tree. Once removed from the tree, Blue was identified as a green iguana.