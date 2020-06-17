Blaze Pizza will sell pie infused with ‘White Claw’

(WFLA/WPRI) – Blaze Pizza restaurants across the country will soon begin selling “White Claw Pizza” to celebrate its latest partnership with the hard seltzer company.

The pizza crust, according to Blaze, is made specifically with Mango White Claw hard seltzer, fresh in-restaurant. The filtered water used to make the dough will be substituted with Mango White Claw.

Blaze Pizza’s Executive Chef Brad Kent recommends the restaurant’s signature red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, jalapeno peppers, pineapple and fresh argula (after baking) as toppings for the pizza.

Though not in Rhode Island, more than 40 Blaze Pizza locations across California, New York and the Midwest will be offering the unique pizza crust on June 18.

Blaze opened a new location in Cranston back in 2018. Other than Cranston, the closest locations to Rhode Island are in Storrs, Conn., New Haven, Conn., and Boston.

The pizza is only available for dine-in or take out and will not be available through the app or online.