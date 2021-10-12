Big Green Bug? Nibbles to look smashing after incredible makeover

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Don’t make him angry.

Rhode Island’s most famous landmark is getting a dose of gamma radiation as Rhode Island Comic Con prepares to makes its way back to Providence this November.

Nibbles Woodway, the celebrated icon in Rhode Island pop culture, is taking on a new look to benefit the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association.

While Nibbles is being painted this week, the new look will culminate with a special appearance by Comic Con regular and the original Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 08: (L-R) The Incredible Hulk and Actor Lou Ferrigno attend Marvel Universe LIVE! Age Of Heroes World Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet Event at Staples Center on July 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Big Blue Bug Solutions will be making a donation to the ALS Association in Ferrigno’s name during a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 4, one day before the convention begins.

“Big Blue Bug Solutions has long been a supporter of the RI Chapter of the ALS Association and big fans of Rhode Island Comic Con, which just so happens to be coming to Rhode Island close enough to Halloween to combine forces and show Nibbles in a new way,” Big Blue Bug CEO Brian Goldman said.

“We thought what better way to dress Nibbles up for Halloween than to bring attention to the fight to cure ALS … a charity that is so important to one of the stars of Rhode Island Comic Con,” he continued.

Nibbles has sat atop the pest control company’s building more than 40 years, and has changed in appearance for holidays and special occasions to bring attention to important charities.

Back in June, Big Blue Bug announced that Nibbles will be taken down for repairs after being last refurbished 19 years ago.

Rhode Island Comic Con is from Nov. 5-7. Those interested in attending can enter to win two adult admission tickets and two child admission tickets by clicking here.