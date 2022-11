PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The oversized termite that keeps watch over I-95 will get into his holiday gear Monday night

“Nibbles Woodaway” will soon have his traditional antlers, lights and red nose for the holidays.

Providence College Men’s Basketball Coach Ed Cooley will be the celebrity lighter of the bug this year, according to the pest company.

The lighting is set to take place at 6 p.m.