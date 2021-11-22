Big Blue Bug getting lit for 29th year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The oversized termite that keeps watch over I-95 will get into his holiday gear Monday night.

After dressing up like the Hulk for Rhode Island Comic Con, ‘Nibbles Woodaway’ will have his traditional antlers, lights and red nose for the holidays.

His signature blinking red nose was dark last year and tucked safely under a mask in “silent recognition of the importance of proper mask-wearing during this pandemic,” according to Big Blue Bug Solutions.

The pest control company says this year, Nibbles will light the night for the first time with a little help from a few special guests — penguins from Mystic Aquarium.

The lighting will be streamed live on Big Blue Bug Solutions’ Facebook page starting at 5:45 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.