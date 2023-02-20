CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Garden City Center just got a whole lot sweeter.

Ben & Jerry’s officially opened up shop between Chico’s and Anthropologie on Saturday.

This isn’t the first time the Vermont-based ice cream chain has moved into the Cranston shopping center.

Ben & Jerry’s used to be located next to Apple Bee’s before closing its doors more than a decade ago.

The ice cream chain is known for its creatively-named flavors, including “Cherry Garcia,” “Phish Food,” “Americone Dream” and “Karamel Sutra.”

Ben & Jerry’s isn’t the only new tenant coming to the outdoor shopping center in 2023.

Other businesses planning to open this year include Sweetgreen, Shake Shack and Kaffeology.

Ben & Jerry’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, as well as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Prior to the new Cranston location, the only other Ben & Jerry’s locations in Rhode Island were on Thayer Street in Providence and Thames Street in Newport.