PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the best cities to live in is right here in the Ocean State, according to Bankrate.

The consumer financial services company took a look at 100 metropolitan communities across the country and ranked the top 20 based on affordability, job market, safety and wellness, among other categories.

Providence made Bankrate’s top 10, ranking 7th overall. It was also the only New England city to be included in the rankings.

Bankrate determined that Raleigh, North Carolina was the best city to live in 2022, while Atlanta, Georgia ranked 20th.

Providence checked in right behind Boise, Idaho, and Tampa, Florida, which were ranked 6th and 5th respectively.

Bankrate gave Providence a 7 out of 10 for affordability, job market and safety. For wellness, Providence was given an 8 out of 10.

“As gas prices continue to rise, you might just want to drive to Providence and forget your keys,” Bankrate wrote. “The city has the highest walkability score of the destinations on our list this year.”

“In addition to saving money on gas, you might save on a home, too,” Bankrate continued. “The median home price in Providence as of November 2021 stood below the national average.”

Bankrate described Providence as “a gem” compared to the other cities in the Northeast.

“This small-state city is poised to become an even bigger draw if plans for a new downtown riverwalk become reality,” the company wrote.