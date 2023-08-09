PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo has an adorable new addition.

A baby two-toed sloth was born a few days ago, the zoo announced on social media.

The newborn will reside with its mother, Fiona, and father, Westley, behind the scenes.

“With the help of mom’s love, daily monitoring, and some supplemental feeding from our keepers, this little one continues to grow and gain strength!” the zoo wrote.

The zoo says the birth is significant since the family is part of Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth Species Survival Plan, which focuses on breeding to ensure their survival.

As of now, the baby sloth has not yet been named.

The zoo will be posting updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.