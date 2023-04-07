SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) recently got a new addition to its farm family.

Butters, a 3-week-old Kunekune pig, and his brother Cartman were born at URI’s Peckham Farm on March 16.

Kunekune pigs can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown.

Home to a variety of animals, the farm is part of URI’s College of the Environment and Life Sciences and gives students a hands-on learning experience raising and caring for them.

Anyone can visit Butters at the farm, which is located across from the URI athletic complex, daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.