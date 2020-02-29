Attleboro mayor cooking up a reelection campaign

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is taking an unusual — and appetizing — approach to funding his reelection campaign: He’s offering to cook dinner for people who donate.

Heroux is a vegetarian and an aspiring vegan, and said he’ll prepare a vegan dinner for three for $125 towards his campaign while a dinner for four costs $150 and he’ll feed six people for $200.

Several groups of people have already requested a dinner, according to Heroux. He said the menu will consist of apple sage vegan sausage with teriyaki-glazed carrots or cauliflower over a bed of rice or noodles.

Heroux said he doesn’t drink but has bottles of wine to go with the meal.

While his approach might seem novel to many, it’s not new to Heroux. The mayor said he’s used this fundraising method many times in the past, dating back to his time as a state representative.

“It’s an enjoyable way to raise money and get to know people better,” he said. “You can have a conversation that does not have to include politics, but sometimes it does.”

Heroux said most of his dinner guests want to ask him questions and find out what a day in the life of a mayor is like.

Friends and strangers alike are welcome, however, Heroux said he’ll only dine in small groups, not one-on-one. But Heroux believes he knows the real reason people want to pay him a visit.

“Sachi. She’s my 5-month-old puppy. I think she’s the reason,” he said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with having dinner with your mayor. I think it’s, ‘let’s meet the dog!'”

Heroux said he wants to put some cash into his campaign account in case he decides to run for one final term in 2021, adding that he likely won’t decide until February or March of that year. If he ends up not running, he said he’ll refund any donations.