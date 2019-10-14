Attention muggles: Quidditch championships coming to Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Get your brooms, bludgers, and snitches ready. The US Quidditch Northeast Regional Championship is coming to Warwick.

Mayor Joseph Solomon and other dignitaries are expected to announce the details of the event during a news conference Tuesday morning.

According to the mayor’s office, the weekend-long tournament will feature Quidditch athletes from various teams from across the Northeast.

The “muggle” version of Quidditch – based on the popular game in the Harry Potter books – was created in 2005 and is played in more than 40 countries.

The US Quidditch website describes the game as “a mixed-gender contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball, and tag.”

Unlike the books, the players don’t actually fly. However, the seven athletes on the field must play with brooms between their legs at all times.

“While the game can appear chaotic to the casual observer, once familiar with the basic rules, quidditch is an exciting sport to watch and even more exciting to play,” the website said.