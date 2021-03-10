As Daylight Saving Time approaches, firefighters offer important safety message

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — This weekend, we’ll spring forward and set our clocks ahead by one hour.

While you’re doing that, it’s a good reminder to check on a few important safety measures as well, according to Seekonk firefighters Andrew Cook and Brittney Sarasin.

“The two Daylight Saving Times a year are an excellent opportunity to make sure you swap out your batteries for not only smoke but also carbon monoxide detectors,” Cook said.

Fire officials say you should change the batteries for those alarms every six months, so it’s best to get in a habit of doing it whenever we “fall back” or spring ahead.”

Testing alarms on a monthly basis is also important to ensure your safety in the event of an emergency.

Smoke alarms don’t last forever and usually become outdated as upgrades are made, so it’s recommended to replace them every 10 years.

Now, if you’re unsure of how to check your alarms or need help installing new ones, Cook and Sarasin say your local fire department is always there to help.

“If you’re ever jammed up, we always have them here in house as well, so you can always contact us to come out and we do provide the service.” Cook added.

Carbon monoxide detectors are not typically built within smoke alarms, so it’s important that both are in working order.

Cook and Sarasin also urged people to develop an evacuation plan, especially for families with children. Kids routinely go through fire drills at school, and it’s just as important inside their homes.

The firefighters also suggested making it fun, as a way to help children understand and learn the plan, as well as avoid panic if an emergency arises.

Be sure to connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano