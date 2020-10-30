As clocks fall back, AAA reminds drivers to focus on the road

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, and as the old saying goes, “spring forward, fall back.”

AAA says there are a few things to remember other than resetting your clocks, and is urging drivers to be focused on the road as it gets darker earlier.

Drivers who have slept for less than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Research, and drivers who miss one to two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk for a crash.

AAA has several recommendations for drivers, including prioritizing getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road and trying to travel at times of day when normally awake.

They also recommend avoiding heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

AAA says 50% of crashes occur at night, and suggests drivers check their headlights for clouding or discoloration. They recommend getting it replaced if the bulb is difficult to see.

Drivers can also compensate for reduced visibility by decreasing speeds and increasing following distance to four or more seconds behind the car ahead of them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Rep Anastasia Williams

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour