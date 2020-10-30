As clocks fall back, AAA reminds drivers to focus on the road

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, and as the old saying goes, “spring forward, fall back.”

AAA says there are a few things to remember other than resetting your clocks, and is urging drivers to be focused on the road as it gets darker earlier.

Drivers who have slept for less than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk, according to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Research, and drivers who miss one to two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk for a crash.

AAA has several recommendations for drivers, including prioritizing getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road and trying to travel at times of day when normally awake.

They also recommend avoiding heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

AAA says 50% of crashes occur at night, and suggests drivers check their headlights for clouding or discoloration. They recommend getting it replaced if the bulb is difficult to see.

Drivers can also compensate for reduced visibility by decreasing speeds and increasing following distance to four or more seconds behind the car ahead of them.