MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WPRI) — Someone better tell Frosty the Snowman to watch out!

While Rhode Island hasn’t seen much snow this winter, other parts of the country have and a Michigan art teacher decided to get creative with it.

Jennifer Ramirez created sharks out of snow in her front yard thanks to an idea from a good friend and colleague of hers, Brygida.

“I’m hoping that the sharks bring levity and joy to everyone who sees them,” she told 12 News.

She said used food coloring mixed with water in spray bottles to bring the sharks to life with color.

Ramirez said she has made snow sculptures since she was a teenager but more consistently in the past 10 years since having her own children.

You can check out more of Ramirez’s art on her Facebook page.