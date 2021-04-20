Archaeologists: Site of Harriet Tubman’s father’s home found

Don't Miss

by: BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this image provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, an 1808 coin is shown that was found at a site on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, is displayed on March, 25, 2021, near Church Creek, Md., where archaeologists believe Harriet Tubman’s father lived. (Maryland Department of Transportation via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Archaeologists in Maryland say they believe they’ve found the homesite of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford joined state and federal partners at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Maryland, on the state’s Eastern Shore to announce the find Tuesday.

The homesite of Ben Ross was found on property acquired last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as an addition to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.

An archaeology team led by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration conducted research that led to the find.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams