EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The weather is warming up just in time for April vacation.

Check out these local events happening across Southern New England for the whole family to enjoy:

Rhode Island

Bristol

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is having a week full of nature activities, special programs, and animal interviews at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium.

Their daily schedule is as follows: 10 a.m. nature stories, 11 a.m. animal interview, 1 p.m. special programs (as listed on the website), 2:30 p.m. animal interview. Nature crafts will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome to participate, and and the cost varies depending on age and membership status.

Lincoln

Butterfly Farm is holding its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Along with the egg hunt, there will be local vendors, games and lambs to pet.

Tickets are $5 per child to participate. Visit the farm’s website for more information.

Middletown

Simmons Farm is hosting a Pet and Cuddle event April 8-9 and April 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be able to pet, hold and cuddle baby goats for 30 minutes.

Tickets are $10 for kids 5-9 years old and $15 for those 10 and older.

Masks are required at all times during this event.

Pawtucket

The Pawtucket Public Library is holding an Egg Hunt April 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Children ages 1–8 can find candy-filled eggs, get a free book, make crafts, and take a picture with the cardboard Easter Bunny.

Call or email the library to register.

Paint and Vino is hosting multiple family paint events April 11-14 from 2-4 p.m.

Some of the paintings include Under the Sea, Super Mario, Palm Beach and Magical Sunset. Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are $29 per person and registration is required.

Providence

Roger Williams Park Zoo opened its new exhibit Dinosaurs Among Us on Friday.

The walk-through attraction takes you back in time and features 60 life-size, animatronic and interactive dinosaurs.

The exhibit is not included with zoo admission. Tickets are $9 for those 2 and older and $7 for park members. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

The West End Community Revival Association is having a Hippity Hop Easter Celebration at the John Hope Settlement House April 8 from 1-4 p.m.

The event will have bouncy houses, face painting, egg hunts, refreshments, music, tattoos, and an Easter basket giveaway.

The event is free for all.

Roger Williams Park is hosting Food Truck Events every Friday starting April 14 from 5-8 p.m.

There will be more than 50 food trucks participating, as well as train and carousel rides and live music. Entry is free.

Richmond

The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is having their annual Easter Egg Roll and Hunt April 9 from 10-11 a.m.

All children will receive an Easter treat and prize for participating.

There will also be an appearance by the Easter Bunny and Easter crafts available.

Tickets cost $25 for in house guest and members and $35 for non members.

Reservations are required.

Smithfield

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is holding multiple events at the Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge starting Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some events include a scavenger hunt, birdfeeder making and meeting live reptiles and owls.

All programs require registration prior to attending. Prices will vary depending on the program.

Smithfield

Blue Door Studio is hosting multiple April Vacation Art Workshops from April 11-13.

Artist can create different types of art throughout the week include Hawaiian, Pop Artistry, and Cupcake Painting.

The workshops range from full day, half day, and two-hour sessions.

Visit their website for specific times and pricing.

Registration is required.

Massachusetts

Foxboro

Patriots Place is hosting family fun activities April 15 through the 22.

Some of these activities include story time with kids author Shawn Peters, a dino meet & greet, a Taylor Swift favorite eras party, line dancing lessons, a guided nature hike and a Bass Pro Shop cruise night.

Check their website for more information regarding these events.

Seekonk

The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is having a Birding for Kids event at the Caratunk Wildlife Refuge April 15 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Children ages 7 and up will join an Audubon naturalist identifying local birds and will learn how to use binoculars, field guides, and birding phone apps.

Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for non-members.

Parents must accompany their children.