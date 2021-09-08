Apple Cinemas to open at Warwick Mall this fall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — When one movie theater closes, another one opens.

Warwick Mall announced Wednesday that Apple Cinemas will take over the old Showcase Cinemas location.

The Showcase Cinemas at Warwick Mall closed back in March after the theater chain opted not to renew its lease.

The new theater will be Apple Cinemas’ flagship location, though the company currently operates successful theaters in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“This location will be a point of pride for both Warwick Mall and Apple Cinemas ownership, as they both reside right here in the area,” a press release from Warwick Mall said.

Apple Cinemas will be made up of 12 theaters with luxury recliners and in-seat dining, according to Warwick Mall, as well as a full-service seated bar in the lobby.

In addition to new releases and blockbuster films, Warwick Mall said the theater will also feature foreign pictures.

“These movie offerings, combined with luxury state of the art theaters and amenities, will offer an entertainment experience never before seen in the area,” the press release states.