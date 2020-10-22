AOC plays ‘Among Us’ live with group of streamers to encourage voting

(WPRI) ─ In an effort to get more people to the polls in the upcoming presidential election, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined several popular streamers Tuesday evening to play the popular video game, “Among Us.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, put out a call on Twitter Monday asking if anyone would want to play the game with her, which has risen in popularity over the past couple of months.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun),” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Several popular video game streamers expressed interest, and by Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez had set up a Twitch account to livestream the game.

“Thank you all so much for joining my first ever Twitch stream, I guess I hope it’s not the last, I’m still kind of getting my bearings out here so we’ll see,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the stream.

Among Us, which was released by InnerSloth in 2018, is a multiplayer game that allows between four and 10 players to participate.

Each player is assigned one of two roles:

An Imposter’s main goal is to kill all of their fellow crewmates and sabotage their tasks.

main goal is to kill all of their fellow crewmates and sabotage their tasks. A Crewmate’s main goal is to complete all of their the assigned tasks and vote off all impostors before the impostors kill them.

Ocasio-Cortez played several rounds with a number of popular video game streamers, including Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, “Disguised Toast” Jeremy Wang and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

“You guys can call me AOC,” she said prior to the start of the game. “Mike Pence can’t call me AOC, but you guys can call me AOC.”

She was also joined by Rep. Ilhan Omar and her daughter, Isra.

Ocasio-Cortez pushed several times to IWillVote.com during her live stream, which has garnered more than 5 million views.

In between games, she asked the streamers how they were planning to vote.

“Myth” Ali Kabbani told her it would be his first time voting. He later tweeted about it and asked his followers to also cast their ballots.

Ocasio-Cortez also learned from Piker about the United Kingdom’s national healthcare system, asking him, “So you go to the doctor and then what happens, do you just walk up and say I need help? How does that work? I can’t even imagine that interaction without a credit card or some sort of cash payment.”

“You go to the doctor and say, ‘I have this problem’ and they prescribe you the medicine and you just go pick it up,” Piker responded. “Then you go home and Google how much that medicine would’ve cost in America and cry.”

Ocasio-Cortez is not the first politician to join Twitch. President Donald Trump uses the platform to stream his campaign rallies and other events, and Sen. Bernie Sanders also has an account.