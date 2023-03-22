ANDOVER, Mass. (WPRI) — He may not be the next Cadbury bunny, but Stewie Vuitton still won the hearts of thousands of people.

The 4-year-old miniature horse from Andover was named runner-up in this year’s Bunny Tryout Contest. He lost to Crash, a cat from Idaho who was rescued after being hit by a car.

Stewie was one of 10 finalists in the contest, which this year focused on rescue pets. Other finalists included an actual bunny, as well as a guinea pig, beaver, duck, sheep and two dogs.

Stewie was rescued from an auction in Ohio more than a year ago by Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses.

The 23-inch tall horse suffers from dwarfism, according to Lifting Spirits, which is a genetic condition known to cause significant health issues in the breed.

Stewie now serves as a therapy horse that visits nursing homes, children’s hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities across the state.

Toni Hadad, founder and president of Lifting Spirits, thanked everyone in a social media post for supporting Stewie throughout the contest.

“We were so shocked, amazed and grateful that we made it to second place out of the thousands of amazing rescues from all over,” Hadad wrote.

Crash, who gives high fives and charmed his way into becoming a resident shelter cat, will star in this year’s Cadbury clucking bunny commercial, which will air this spring. This is the first time a cat has been selected to be the Cadbury bunny.