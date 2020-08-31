AMC cancels TV series ‘NOS4A2’ after filming two seasons in RI

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Atmosphere of AMC show “NOS4A2” At Bookcon on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AMC)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After two seasons, AMC has canceled “NOS4A2” ─ the TV adaptation of Joe Hill’s best selling novel which has been filming across Rhode Island.

Showrunner Jami O’Brien expressed her disappointment in not continuing the series on Twitter Monday, but said she is “grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the story line from Joe Hill’s terrific novel.”

The supernatural horror series began filming in Rhode Island back in September 2018.

Steven Feinberg, the executive director of the RHode Island Film & Television Office, posted on Facebook thanking the cast and crew of the series.

“The Ocean State was very proud to host you and everyone who worked on the show appreciated the opportunity to shine in the spotlight!” he wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/27/2020: Sue Cienki, R.I. Republican Party Chairwoman

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour