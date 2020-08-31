AMC cancels TV series ‘NOS4A2’ after filming two seasons in RI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Atmosphere of AMC show “NOS4A2” At Bookcon on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AMC)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After two seasons, AMC has canceled “NOS4A2” ─ the TV adaptation of Joe Hill’s best selling novel which has been filming across Rhode Island.

Showrunner Jami O’Brien expressed her disappointment in not continuing the series on Twitter Monday, but said she is “grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the story line from Joe Hill’s terrific novel.”

Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2 . It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel… 1/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

The supernatural horror series began filming in Rhode Island back in September 2018.

Steven Feinberg, the executive director of the RHode Island Film & Television Office, posted on Facebook thanking the cast and crew of the series.

“The Ocean State was very proud to host you and everyone who worked on the show appreciated the opportunity to shine in the spotlight!” he wrote.