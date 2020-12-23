Amazon delivery driver caught on camera dancing while dropping off package in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman was surprised when she looked at her security footage and saw an Amazon delivery driver busting a move while delivering a package.

Salome N Cooper posted a couple of clips from the footage on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

The driver is seen, package in hand, walking up her driveway to her front door, but not before stopping to dance. After dropping the package, the driver continues dancing and does a split before hopping back into his van and driving off.

“Can someone help me find this man who delivered my package in Providence?” Cooper asked. “He just made my day and I want to bless him. God bless you young man.”