Alligator captured in Massachusetts river

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An alligator was safely rescued from the Westfield River Tuesday morning, after reports of it being seen in the water since this past summer.

The West Springfield Animal Control says the alligator was captured by a Good Samaritan and was taken into the custody of the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Animal Control noted that he appeared to be in good condition and will be taken to a properly licensed reptile rescue.

On Monday, a West Springfield resident sent a video to our sister station WWLP of an alligator in the Westfield River. The video was taken while the man was fishing in the river near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds on Monday. He said the alligator was stationary for some time then swam off.

Jeremy White of Agawam saw the video online and said he wanted to try and save it. He drove to the river, got in his kayak, and after searching for a while he finally spotted it and brought it into his boat.

“I caught it and I had to carry my boat back to my car with the gator, and then I called them [Environmental Police] after I got back to the car. Some people spotted me carrying an alligator and the boat and they were like, ‘is that the alligator?’ and I’m like, ‘yes, that’s the alligator,'” White recalled.

Tonight hear from an Agawam resident who rescued this alligator from the Westfield River in West Springfield.

The animal was safely handed over to the Environmental Police. pic.twitter.com/BthzD5A3kX — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) December 7, 2021

White said the alligator was on the smaller side, maybe about three feet long. He told WWLP he is a big Steve Irwin fan and is very fascinated by all kinds of wildlife.

According to the nonprofit organization West Springfield Environmental Committee, there have been several reports of an alligator in the area of the Westfield River near the Morgan Sullivan Bridge since August. It was last reported to the West Springfield Animal Control in late September, early October.

Officials believe the alligator could have been a pet that was released.