All Is Bright: The best 2021 holiday light shows and displays in RI, MA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It takes hours of planning, programming and assembly to deck these halls, but once they’re done, folks from far and wide flock to see these homes dressed in holiday style. If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

WEST BAY

The Lewis Family Light Show: 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Christmas is a family affair for the Lewises. For the past 24 years, their home has become a glowing mecca of holiday cheer with a high-tech twist.

The Lewis Family Light Show is the only Christmas display in New England with an interactive mobile website that allows visitors to see which song will be playing next. Visitors can even change the playlist by voting for their favorite song! Check out the site here.

Like most of the displays on this list, the Lewis display takes a lot of time and effort to complete. The display typically takes more than 120 hours to set up and includes more than 100 extension cords to power all of the high-tech lights that “dance” in time to the music. This year they’ve added four talking Christmas trees, and a visual portal into Santa’s workshop.

The display begins on Friday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31. (Sunday through Thursday from 5–8:55 p.m., and Friday and Saturday nights from 5–9:25 p.m.) You can listen to the show by tuning your car radio to 106.9 FM.

This year, the Lewis family will accept donations for The Autism Project. For those staying in their cars, Venmo donations can be made to @LewisChristmas.

Picozzi Family Christmas Display: 75 Gristmill Road, Warwick, RI

Frank Picozzi has become synonymous with Christmas in Rhode Island.

Now the mayor of Warwick, Picozzi has been decorating his home for more than 30 years but 2021 marks his fourteenth year setting up an animated display that shines so brightly, some say you can see it from the North Pole.

Picozzi ditched traditional Christmas lights and now uses the same lighting technology found in Tokyo and Times Square. Because of this, Picozzi says his display is one of the most technologically advanced in the country. Earlier this year, he took his display on the road. It even lead him to launch a successful run for mayor!

Programming his lights is a time-consuming process: Picozzi says 10 seconds of song takes about five hours to program! Because everything is handmade, Picozzi works throughout the year on his display. While most are thinking about Halloween, he begins setting up for Christmas in early October. It takes about 250 hours to get everything done.

Picozzi’s display begins Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 31. You can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Listen to the music by tuning to 97.1 FM on your car radio.

Picozzi is accepting donations for The Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Souza’s Holiday Spectacle: 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Just like Pete Souza’s annual Halloween yard haunt, all of the components of his Christmas displays are handmade.

Souza has been decorating his Warwick home since 2010 and each year he makes a new piece.

This year, he has two 9-foot-tall nutcrackers, a ferris wheel, a carousel, a nativity scene, “Peanuts” characters and a gingerbread house!

His winter wonderland is lit daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. through New Year’s Day and includes some festive and fun holiday music played by magical Christmas bells.

Daniels’ Holiday House of Warwick: 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

When it comes to spectacle, Mike Daniels has it covered. With thousands of multi-colored lights all synced to holiday hits, it’s no wonder that so many folks swing by his Warwick home to take in the show.

Daniels is no stranger to decorating for the holidays (his Halloween display is impressive!) but when Nov. 1 arrives, he turns his attention to Christmas and the 80 channels of sequence lights he has programmed to nearly 30 different songs.

“It’s nice to scare, but we enjoy the cheer as well,” Daniels said.

The display features “singing” trees, icicle lights, snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer. In order to get the lights to “dance” to the music, Daniels spends four to eight hours programming each song!

Visitors can tune their car radios to 89.7 FM. The display is scheduled to start Dec. 4 and will run nightly from 5-9 through New Years Eve.

Christmas on Aurora Drive: 77 Aurora Dr., Warwick, RI

This display started out small a little over a decade ago with just a small inflatable penguin and some icicle lights.

Now, it’s grown and grown, and features two spiral Christmas trees that change colors, a line of dancing over-sized Christmas light bulbs, a 10-foot-tall Mickey Mouse and much more.

The display is lit daily starting Dec. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. until January 1.

This year they are collecting non-persihable food donations for Helping Hands Food Pantry of Warwick. There will be a drop box on the edge of the property for visitors to leave the food.

Edwards Family Christmas Display: 34 Falbourt Street, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Joshua Edwards started doing Christmas displays when he was just a tiny tot with his eyes all aglow, assisted by his father and grandfather.

“After their passing I decided this year to make it a little bit bigger and brighter,” Edwards told 12 News.

His display consists of thousands of lights, 13 inflatable decorations and several decorations passed down by Edwards grandfather.

The lights are lit nightly starting Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Silvestri Christmas Display: 45 Azalea Court, Cranston, RI

(Submitted photo)

It’s an old-fashioned Christmas display on Azalea Court.

Round the bend and you’ll find blow ups, blow molds, handmade decor and plenty of lights in the Silvestri family’s front yard. This is their first year decorating their Cranston home, and they plan to add more.

The lights are on nightly until 10 p.m., starting Dec. 5.

Fazio Festivities: 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

If you’re a fan of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” you’ll like what’s happening on Bramble Lane.

In October, Joe and Kim Fazio turn their home into a Halloween House, but they also deck their halls for the winter holidays, too.

“We like to have a little fun with meshing the two together,” Joe told 12 News. “We have wolf dressed as Santa by the front door, and we have Jack coming over the fence as our Grinch to steal Christmas.”

The display is visible daily from 4 to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 26.

“We have a lot of fun setting the front up with our boys and our neighbors always get a kick at what each year will look like,” Joe said.

Szymkowicz Family Light Show: 5 Spencer Street, Coventry, RI

Joe Szymkowicz has been decorating his home for the past 15 years, programming the twinkling display to dance in time to music.

Joe has Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease, and after a few surgeries and a small stroke, he is recovering well and sharing his love of the season with all who drive by his Coventry home.

“He truly enjoys the process of programming and setting up the lights; but hearing kids outside enjoying the show is the best!” wife Eileen Szymkowicz told 12 News. “He does this for a few reasons. First, he just truly enjoys the whole process. Also it is a project that keeps him busy and can be worked on at any time during the year.”

The show runs nightly starting Nov. 26 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on weeknights, and until 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Visitors can tune their car radios to 96.7 FM to hear 12 holiday songs.

Conway Christmas Light Extravaganza: 265 Maple Valley Rd., Coventry, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Conway family has been decorating since 1992, but this year you’ll notice a brand new glow.

“Having over 100,000 Christmas lights comes with a pretty hefty electric bill,” the Conway family wrote on Facebook. “So this year we have made the transition to all LED lights. You may need sunglasses when visiting the display this holiday season!”

This year the display’s walking path is even longer and has countless new decorations.

The lights will be on every night from Thanksgiving to New Years Eve. The hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 4:30-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 4:30-10 p.m.

Ruhle Yule: 376 Chaplin Drive, Coventry, RI

(Submitted video)

Right around the corner from the Conways is the Ruhle family’s yuletide display!

They’ve been decorating for the past six years and each year their display grows. It includes many merry lights that move to music and an inflatable on the porch that resembles the family dog – who recently passed away.

A WPRI.com reader told us they visit every year to see the lights and hear the music, so we tracked it down!

“We do it for ourselves and our two young girls, but of course our close neighbors enjoy it as well,” Jessica Ruhle told 12 News.

The display is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. and visitors can listen to the music on 88.5 FM.

The Ruhles also collect non perishable food and donated almost 100 pounds of food to the Coventry food bank last year. There is a drop off box near the road.

Holidays at Pine Knoll: 12 Pine Knoll Dr., Hope, RI

(Submitted photo)

It might look like a gingerbread house, but the folks behind this Hope holiday display actually live there!

Mark and Britnee have been decorating their house for eight years now, adding more lights every year. This year they have 12 reindeer and about 20,000 lights.

Their two daughters, Britnee’s brother, mother and cousins all help set up the display, and each year they start setting up before Halloween. They hope their display spreads some holiday cheer this year!

The display is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.

Corsilette: 467 Seven Mile Rd. Hope, RI

(Submitted photo)

Just a five-minute drive from Holidays at Pine Knoll is a display fondly known as “Corsilette.”

Derek Corsi has been adding to his display over the years and hopes to continue expanding for many more years to come.

“This gingerbread house clone brightens the dark country road as you come and go from Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm, right down the street,” Coris told 12 News in an email. “It is guarded by a series of blow mold toy soldiers that have been collected over the years.”

The lights are lit nightly starting Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Wotherspoon Winter Wonderland: 14 Hawthorne Ct., North Kingstown, RI

(Submitted photo)

This is the fourth year that Adam Wotherspoon has turned his North Kingstown home into a glowing beacon of holiday cheer, but before that he did displays in Warwick and Providence.

“Back when I was living in an apartment in Providence my roommate and I would put lights literally all over the walls, ceilings, et cetera,” Wotherspoon told 12 News in an email.

Wotherspoon’s display is a trip back to the 1950’s, complete with old-school blow molds, big bulbs and lots of color.

“I like to keep it very old school, so a lot of blow molds from the 50’s and 60’s are spread throughout the lawn,” Wotherspoon said. “I have some classic Mickey and Minnie blow molds and even a ‘flying’ Santa. And of course, I have thousands of lights on the house and all over the lawn.”

The display is lit every night from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Wotherspoon is accepting donations to benefit the Blessings in a Backpack charity, which helps feed hungry children. Look for the donation sign and box.

Byron Family Lights: 43 Oakland Road, Richmond, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Byrons have been decorating since 2016, and like many displays on this list, they started off small and added each year.

They’ve added a new walk-thru featuring over 25 blow ups and now have 15,000 lights throughout the yard along with many decorations that are musically synchronized to all the classic Christmas songs.

“We started decorating because my daughter enjoyed riding around seeing other people’s Christmas decorations,” Jarrad Byron said. “The joy on her face was priceless and seeing her smile makes me happy. As she gets older, she enjoys it more and more each year as we continue to add to our display for others to see. We love to share the same excitement and joy for all ages.”

There will also be a mailbox for children to drop off letters to Santa, along with a donation box which will go to Save One Soul Animal Rescue League.

Their display and walk-thru is lit daily from 5 to 9 p.m., starting December 1, weather permitting.

Santa’s Magical Drive-Thru Christmas Display and Musical Light Show: 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

(submitted photo)

You don’t have to go to the North Pole to experience some real Christmas magic!

In an effort to make this Christmas season as magical as it can be, Anthony, Helen and their children have created Santa’s Magical Drive-Thru Christmas Display and Musical Light Show.

If you’re a fan of inflatables, they’ve got them; if you’re a fan of a musical light show they got that as well. They have more than 250 inflatables lining their long driveway, and encourage boys and girls of all ages to come take a look!

Anthony Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to experience the magic.

“Basically you view the display driving in, and driving out and there is Magical Christmas light show happening all around you,” he said. Helen also encourages people to “please pass the word onto friends and family so the experience can be shared by all.”

The display runs every day from 10 a.m. (that’s right, 10 in the morning!) to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 26 and ending Sunday, Jan. 2, barring severe windy weather. They even plan to have Santa himself and his magical friends handing out special treats during the drive-thru on each Saturday from 6pm-8pm in December!

Make sure you tune into 106.1 FM to be fully immersed in this magical drive-thru experience.

They are accepting donations to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in honor of Anthony’s mom, Gloria Gemma, who loved Christmas so much and sadly lost her battle with breast cancer.

To keep it new and exciting, they change and add lights and inflatables throughout the season so that each time that you visit you can get a different experience. They hope their “Magical Drive-thru” makes you and your family smile!

Sullivan Family Lights: 11 Laudone Drive, Bradford, RI

(Submitted video)

This sprawling Westerly display features thousands of lights, Star Wars figures and Santa and his sleigh.

Jay Sullivan has been decorating for about 16 years and every year the display gets bigger. This year they have 25,000 lights!

“We decorate because I love seeing joy on our family and friends when they see new display every year,” Sullivan told 12 News. “Also I do it because December is special to me because it’s my birth month and my anniversary month!”

The lights are lit daily from 4:30 until about 10:30 p.m.

Webber Lights: 32 Minerva Ave., Cumberland, RI

(Submitted photo)

Fifteen-year-old Lucas is the mastermind behind this dazzling Christmas light show.

“I have always watched the ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ and wondered if I could learn how to do it,” Lucas said on his display’s website. “Since then, I have had a passion for Christmas lights and the Spirit of Christmas!”

Lucas began programming lights to dance to music for the first time in 2018, but their family tradition of decorating began long before that. He designed, built props and programmed the display with computer software, and his family describes him as a “self-taught entrepreneur.” This year Lucas added an 8-foot talking snowman complete with 518 pixels along with many more display upgrades. His display also includes a crafted P5 Panel with 40,960 pixels to display higher quality media.

“He works long hours throughout the year programming, building, and creating our display,” his mom Deborah Webber told 12 News. “He’s the type of kid that does it for the enjoyment and to bring joy to others’ lives and not for the recognition.”

Last year Lucas won the Kids Award for our towns’ 2020 Cumberland Light Up the Town Holiday Contest.

The Webber Lights display runs nightly from November 27 to Jan 6, Mon-Thurs 5-9:30 p.m. and Fri-Sun 5-10 p.m. WEATHER PERMITTING. Their display includes a fun and festive mix of holiday tunes that folks can listen to by tuning their car radios to 89.5 FM.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Mem and Pop’s Movie Magic: 368 Kenyon Ave., Pawtucket, RI

(Submitted video)

If you can’t get enough of your favorite Christmas movies, this display is for you!

Michelle and Manny Gregorio, a.k.a “Mem and Pop,” have transformed their Pawtucket home into a winter wonderland with more than 40 Christmas inflatables to make even the grinchiest of grinches smile!

Take a walk down “Candy Cane Lane” weekends from 5 to 8 p.m. Kids and adults can also grab a sweet treat at the end.

This is also the only display on the list that features an inflatable, 20-foot big screen that shows holiday films on weekends! Santa himself will be making an appearance with his elf on Saturday, December 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and will be available for free pictures with the kids! The display will be lit nightly until Christmas, weather permitting.

Pop your popcorn and drive on by!

Carreiros’ Christmas: 9 Oneida Street, Pawtucket, RI

Steven and Karen Carreiro have been decorating their Pawtucket home for the past nine years.

“We started doing it for our grandchildren and our neighbors love it,” Karen told 12 News.

Their display consists of numerous lights and 23 inflatables!

The lights come on each evening from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting, starting on Thanksgiving.



EAST BAY/NEWPORT

Santa’s Village Winter Wonderland: 6 Hilton Ave, Riverside, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Boucher family of Riverside took a page out of Santa’s book this year, handcrafting much of their display in their own workshop!

Their Santa’s Village Winter Wonderland features thousands of dazzling lights paired with gorgeous handcrafted and painted wooden figures; no detail is overlooked, right down to the genuine leather reindeer harnesses in the reindeer barn!

“This year we will be adding over 1,000 new lights, ice-skating snowmen, as well as Santa’s Village; with whimsical buildings and animatronic figures,” Paul Boucher told 12 News. “We will also compliment the display this year with a Christmas music playlist that can’t be beat.”

And get this: on certain nights they will have live Christmas music from their home organ and organist!

“We do this year after year, and continue to add more every year for the pure enjoyment of our friends and neighbors,” Boucher added. “It is our continued hope that our display adds joy and merriment to your holiday season.”

The display is lit nightly from 5 until 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5 until 11:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tierney Family Christmas Display: 6 Waverly Rd., Riverside, RI

What joy and what surprise to find this magical display tucked into the Riverside section of East Providence.

Jerry Tierney started about 14 years ago with the “Mr. Christmas Light Show.”

“Basically I started when I kids were little,” Jerry said. “They are adults now, but I enjoy it and expand it each year.”

About eight years ago, he discovered software to control lights with relays, building electronic boards and expanding the show with music over the radio. But last year, Jerry discovered pixels, and the rest is history.

“Now, instead of controlling strings of lights, I can program each bulb with many different colors,” he said. “It really gives you endless possibilities.”

Tierney said this year they’ve added new elements, including several new songs and viewer interactivity. When visitors arrive, they can choose their favorite songs by going to their website.

The lights run nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Thanksgiving through New Years Eve, weather permitting. The music can be heard on 91.7 FM.

Winter on Spring: 15 Spring Street, Riverside, RI

(Submitted photo)

This display is new to Riverside and was originally in Pawtucket, and this year it’s made the leap to RGB pixels that are programmed to blink in time to music.

Visitors can hear the holiday music on 88.5 FM. The lights are on starting Dec. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Kacmarsky Family Display: 6 Spinnaker Drive, Riverside, RI

(Drone video courtesy Tyler Maxwell)

While you’re in Riverside, don’t miss this twinkling display just down the road.

The Kacmarsky family has been decorating their Riverside home for over 15 years. Each year adding more and more lights to their display. This year there’s even a Christmas countdown clock.

This display has a true classic Christmas feel. Roll down your windows to hear the holiday music!

The lights shine nightly starting the weekend after Thanksgiving from sunset to 11:00pm.

The Stawicki Family Christmas: 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

You might recognize the Stawicki name from their spooktacular Halloween display, but this East Providence family says they like decorating for Christmas even more!

This marks their 16th year putting up lights, and each year they add more. Their display includes blow molds, musical trees, snowmen, handmade decorations and a nativity scene. You can listen to the music by tuning your car radio to 94.7 FM.

The display begins Saturday, Nov. 27 and is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

The Frisina Family Lights: 283 Massasoit Ave., East Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)



It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Frisina family’s East Providence home!

This is the 13th season the Frisina family has been spreading holiday cheer. The display takes close to a month to set up and includes 32 different programmable channels that control over 20,000 thousand lights.

Visitors can listen to the music by tuning their car radio to 89.9 FM. The display begins on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and will run nightly, Monday-Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. until January 1, weather permitting.

This year, the Frisina family will be collecting donations for T1D. They are doing this in honor Miss Hannah Guevremont. Hannah and the Frisinas’ daughter Emma have been friends since PreK (both are now Sophmore’s in high school).

“We are raising money towards creating a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D),” Jason Frisina told 12 News in an email.

Giroux Family Christmas Display: 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

The family of six has been decorating their East Providence home for the holidays for the past 15 years, synchronizing their Christmas lights with catchy carols and classics. What started as a display of old-fashioned Christmas bulbs has now grown into a completely modern, computer-programmed show with LED lights. Visitors can listen along on their car radios by tuning to 107.5 FM.

This year, the display will be lit starting Friday, Nov. 26. It runs Monday-Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fitzgerald Family Display: Rhode Island Blvd., Portsmouth, RI

John and Betsy Fitzgerald have been decorating their home for more than 10 years, and their work to turn their Portsmouth home into a glowing winter wonderland begins before Thanksgiving.

In the few short years since moving to Common Fence Point, their home has become known as “The Christmas House.”

This year the elves have been working extra hard to add programmed pixel lights and music. Viewers can tune to 103.1 FM on their car radios.

Catch the joy of twinkling lights from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Nov. 27 through January 1. (A reminder that the neighborhood speed limit is 20 mph!)

Birchwood Lights: 64 Birchwood Drive, Portsmouth, RI

Just a short sleigh ride from the Fitzgeralds you’ll find Birchwood Lights, a holiday show that’s sure to dazzle and delight.

The folks behind this display have been decorating for a decade, and according to their Facebook page, they see it this way: “THE BEST WAY TO SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER IS SINGING LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR.”

We couldn’t agree more! Visitors can listen to the tunes and sing along by turning their car radios to 91.7 FM.

Check out the 90-minute show every night starting Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The MacDonalds’ Christmas Display: 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds are old pros when it comes to decking the halls, and year after year, 12 News viewers say visiting this home has long been a part of their holiday traditions.

For decades, the MacDonalds have been bringing good old-fashioned Christmas cheer to Newport, attracting boys and girls of all ages to the display on Ellery Road.

The display was the brainchild of Ronald MacDonald, who started decorating in the 1970’s to bring joy to less fortunate children.

“He wanted them to have free entertainment,” explained Ronald’s son, Kevin, in a telephone interview with 12 News.

Ronald passed away in 2019, but his legacy lives on in the display.

“We do this every year,” Kevin explained. “It’s already down to a science with all the men that work for us. We always keep the theme going.”

This year’s display features gingerbread people and houses, real Christmas trees, snowmen, elves and tableaus! Despite its size and detail, the MacDonalds said it only takes one weekend to set up.

The display is lit nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Lights for Lives: 84 Hayden Ave., Tiverton, RI

A few strings of twinkle lights and an evergreen wreath just don’t do the trick for Colleen and Larry St. Onge.

Instead, for the past seven years, they’ve been transforming their Tiverton home into a holiday mecca of sound and light. This year, they’ve strung up more than 65,000 lights that “dance” to music broadcast on 91.7 FM. This year the display includes a new tropical Santa area complete with a tiki hut!

The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1. The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Santa pays a visit every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s a sleigh for photos and candy canes for kids, with COVID safety protocols in place! They also have a mailbox so boys and girls can mail their special wish list directly to the North Pole.

The St. Onge family works most of the year on the display, researching and crafting new ideas. They encourage visitors to walk their yard and take in all the holiday magic.

Donations will be collected for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Tiverton Food Pantry.

NORTHWEST

Lavergne Family Holiday Display: 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Lavergne Family Holiday Display is a technological display of goodness and light!

This high-tech display features a musical projection show with a dancing gingerbread man and Santa! Visitors can tune their car radios to 101.9 FM to listen in to all their classic Christmas favorites.

“It’s all about making holiday magic for the little ones,” Steve Lavergne told 12 News. “Using the latest technology to make memories that last a lifetime hopefully!”

The display is lit nightly starting Dec. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. until Christmas Eve.

The Rosario’s Christmas Display: 9 Stella Dr., North Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

Melanie and Freddie Rosario started decorating their house a little over seven years ago.

“The decorations started off small but each year we add more and more,” Melanie told 12 News in an email. “We decorate our house to light up our kids faces, even though they are getting older, it’s still pure excitement.”

Melanie said she and her husband love spreading Christmas cheer to those who drive by their home.

The lights start Dec. 1 and are lit nightly from 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Reindeer Yard: Mary Ann Court, North Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

The decorating tradition began in 1970. Charlotte Melucci-Falcone and her husband, Gil Falcone, purchased her childhood home five years ago and began with a display which has grown to include Frosty, Santa, a sleigh and of course many reindeer, light-up candles, spiral trees and candy canes!

Melucci-Falcone said her father decorated extensively when she was a child, making plywood cutouts that her mother, an art graduate of RISD, hand painted.

“Dad even had a speaker outside the window, long before musical displays, but it just played Sinatra Christmas music,” she explained.

Once her dad passed, Melucci-Falcone said the holidays weren’t the same, and there were no outside decorations until she and her husband moved into the house.

“Last January my 94-year-old mom passed away. To honor her memory in a special way this year, we got a white Christmas tree for our front window, like the one I remember she had when I was very young. She would always smile when she spoke about that white tree she used to have.”

Charlotte credits her husband Gil’s artistic talent and infectious love for the season for bringing the Christmas joy back into her life and their festive yard.

“I believe mom and dad are together now and smiling down at us seeing the lights shining so bright,” she said.

The display is on a cul de sac and is lit nightly beginning Thanksgiving night.

Knobel’s Kozy Christmas Display: 22 Candlewood Drive, Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

This is the fourth year the Knobels have synchronized their lights to holiday songs, and the results will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Tune your car radio to 88.1 FM and listen to your favorite songs of the season while the lights “dance.” The display also includes Santa on his sleigh, a 20-foot mega tree and Carl the minion, all ready for the perfect photo opp!

The Knobels ask you to put your hazard lights on while viewing from your vehicle.

You can see the display nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. until early January.

MASSACHUSETTS

‘Griswolds’ of Mattapoisett: 99 Brandt Island Rd., Mattapoisett, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

An email from Todd Philie certainly caught our eye when it popped into our inbox. Why? The number 602,300. That’s how many light he has on his Mattapoisett home.

In addition to the lights, there’s an 18-foot Frosty the Snowman and a 42-foot candy cane pole.

Philie has been decorating for more than 20 years, and he starts putting up the lights for his annual display in late summer.

“I love providing joy to people,” he told 12 News. “The smiles from passersby and joy it provides — it’s all I need to start putting up lights in August and September.”

The lights are lit nightly from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pereiras’ Christmas Light Show: 481 Ridge St., Fall River, Mass.

This synchronized light and music display in Fall River is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Joe and Stephanie Pereira started their light show eight years ago and every year it gets bigger and better. The display includes a handmade Santa sleigh and mailbox for kiddos to send their Christmas lists to the North Pole — leave a return address and get a reply from the jolly old elf himself!

The display runs nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Eckersley Family Light Show: 83 Lane Street, Fall River, Mass.

The Eckersley Family Light show dazzles and delights folks in Fall River every night of the week.

Nathan Eckersley has been decorating his home for the past six years in memory of his late mother. He said his goal is to make sure she can see it from heaven.

Most of his display is handmade or custom cut from corrugated plastic. The project is a true family affair: Nathan builds every prop with his father and programs the lights with his wife.

The show of synchronized music and dancing lights begins nightly on Friday, Nov. 26 at 4:45 and runs until 10 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 11 p.m. on Saturdays. This display is best viewed from the Seabra parking lot at 444 Stafford Road.

Kut Family Christmas Display: 10 Sycamore Lane, Westport, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

The Kut family’s is bring their Christmas cheer to Westport this year!

The family has been decorating for the past nine years and this year’s display includes tens of thousands of lights, transforming their home into a glistening gingerbread house! The Kut family goes for a classic Christmas vibe with blow molds, Santa Claus and a whole lot of homemade decor. There are also two “mega trees” towering at more than 20 feet apiece.

And if you’re having trouble navigating your way there, look up: you’ll find a star measuring 54 inches high and 42 inches wide suspended 14 feet over the roof of their house! They’ve even added an artificial snow machine!

The display is lit nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:45 to 10:15 p.m.

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display: 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display includes 45,000 lights, a pole of stars that glisten white and blue, and Santa playing basketball! You can even get out and walk around.

The Hills also have a mailbox that ensures letters get directly to Santa, and those good girls and boys who mail a note with a return address will receive a letter back from the North Pole complete with a candy cane!

Nikki and Jay Hill spend all year thinking of ideas for their house and begin hanging lights in early October. The lights are lit nightly from Dec. 1 until New Year’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m.

This year they are collecting donations for Superhero Alex, a local Somerset boy battling leukemia. Last year they raised more than $600 for the Crosby Couto Basketball fund.

Sachs Family Light Extravaganza: 21 Mann St, Bellingham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Snowflakes, twinkle lights and strobes all over — that’s what you’ll be greeted by at the Sachs family light display!

The Sachs always go all out for the holidays and 2021 is no exception. Their entire house is outlined in pixels that dance in time to music that visitors can hear on 101.7 FM. The whole show is more than an hour long and includes both traditional Christmas songs and pop favorites.

Look closely and you can even see Santa in the their window keeping an eye out for good girls and boys.

This year the Sachs are raising money for Ben’s Basket, a local non-profit food pantry dedicated to supporting the nutritional needs of local children.

The show runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Christmas on Cotton Candy Lane: Cotton Candy Ln. Dartmouth, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

You might recognize this address: Jordan Paiva hosted his first ever Halloween display on Cotton Candy Lane this fall! Now, Christmastime has arrived, and with it loads of lights, inflatables and holiday cheer!

The display is lit nightly starting Nov. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

CONNECTICUT

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland: 8 Pratt Road, Dayville, Conn.

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland (Submitted photo)

Just over the western border of Rhode Island lies a winter wonderland – Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, that is.

Visitors can walk throughout the Amarantes’ glistening yard, marveling at the 180,000 twinkling Christmas lights strung up on the house and trees.

The spectacle is the work of Daniel Amarante, whose love of holiday lights began at age 10 when he received a small inflatable as a Christmas gift. In the 16 years since, his passion has grown and become known throughout the community.

Daniel Amarante said the display is partially a tribute to his father, Joseph Amarante, who passed away in 2012. Daniel said his dad always encouraged him to pursue his passions and dreams.

Amarante begins setting up the display each year in August. Visitors can walk through the glowing wonderland nightly from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. The lights are on Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The display is closed on Mondays.

The Amarantes hold fundraising nights to benefit The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut and will also have Keifer’s Kettle Korn Dec. 17-19!

