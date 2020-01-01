All girls! Southern New England welcomes first babies born in 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Southern New England families are starting off 2020 with welcoming their baby girls into the world.

Kateran Ovato wasn’t expecting to give birth to Rhode Island’s first baby born in 2020, but she’s happy she did.

Ovato welcomed her daughter, Stephania, around 1:14 a.m. at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

Stephania was the first baby born at Woman & Infants in 2020.

“I was told I was going to have my baby on the 21st, and it makes me even happier that I’m the first Rhode Island mommy [of the year],” Ovato said through a translator.

Ovato said both she and her daughter are doing well.

Here is Stephania, the first Rhode Island baby of the #NewYear born at @womenandinfants earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/D0q7gx2mAH — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile in Fall River, a Smithfield couple welcomed Charlton Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year.

Kyle, Cassie and Paige Lapati, courtesy of Southcoast Health

Cassie and Kyle Lapati gave birth to their first child, Paige, at 8:14 a.m. Thursday morning.

In New Bedford, Samantha Williams also gave birth to a baby girl at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Amelia Roberts and Samantha Williams, courtesy of Southcoast Health

Amelia Roberts is Williams’ third child and was born at 2:59 a.m.

Both Williams and the Lapatis received a $100 gift card, a plush toy and baby blanket by auxiliaries of the respective hospitals.