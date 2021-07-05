After more than a year, Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium reopens

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Now’s your chance to explore the world below Narragansett Bay.

Save The Bay’s Exploration Center and Aquarium opened Monday for the first time since it was closed down for renovations in January 2020.

Instead of reopening after construction was complete, the pandemic forced the center to remain closed up until this point.

The Exploration Center and Aquarium will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are just so thrilled to have people who have not been into our center,” Aquarist Adam Kovarsky said. “Our whole goal is to educate people about the wonders of Narragansett Bay and to have people help us further our mission to help us improve our bay.”

The center includes three touch tanks, including two brand new shark and skate touch tanks, as well as a variety of exhibits and activity stations.

Admission is $9 per person with discounts available for seniors and college students. Capacity is currently limited to 20 guests and masks are required upon entry.