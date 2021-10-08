A-maize-ing corn mazes to get lost in this fall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You might not realize it while you’re trying to navigate your way through them, but corn mazes are works of art.

But that artwork can really only be admired from a bird’s eye view.

That’s why Sky Drone 12 flew over nine farms across Southern New England.

While some farms decided not to grow their corn mazes this year due to weather and staffing concerns, the ones that did are absolutely a-maize-ing.

Escobar Farm – Portsmouth, R.I.

Escobar Farm’s corn maze in Portsmouth

Escobar Farm is the heart of New England.

At least that’s what is carved into their eight acres of corn.

With a map of New England and a cow smiling down from Maine, guests could spend a couple of hours wandering this field.

The farm also offers a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and hay rides.

Escobar Farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farm only accepts cash in person, meaning anyone who plans to purchase a ticket with a credit card must do so online beforehand.

Wojcik Farm – Blackstone, Mass.

The theme for Wojcik Farm’s corn maze this year is “Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.”

From the air, the maze depicts a flag and a soldier saluting. The words “thank you” are also carved into the corn.

This year, past and present members of the U.S. Armed Forces will receive a discounted rate on maze tickets.

The farm, located right across the Rhode Island border, also offers apple picking, pumpkin picking, hay rides and a general store full of fall goodies available for purchase.

The farm is open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 24. The last maze ticket of the day is sold one hour prior to close.

Spring Hill Sugar House – Richmond, R.I.

Spring Hill Sugar House’s corn maze in Richmond

Fresh apple cider will be ready and waiting for you at Spring Hill Sugar House after you find your way our of their gigantic corn maze.

This year, the maze’s pre-historic theme depicts a couple of dinosaurs.

The farm is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Spring Hill Sugar House also has a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Clark Farms – South Kingstown, R.I.

Clark Farms’ corn maze in South Kingstown

You’ll have to “Escape from Alcatraz” if you want to find your way out of the corn maze at Clark Farms.

But once you find your way out, there are plenty of fall activities to partake in, including shooting “corn cannons,” a petting zoo and hay rides.

The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adams Farm – Cumberland, R.I.

Adams Farm’s corn and hay maze in Cumberland

Due to weather and staffing shortages, Adams Farm couldn’t grow a tall enough corn maze this year.

So instead, they built what they’re calling one of the largest hay mazes in New England.

The hay maze sits next to their short, yet still quite large, corn maze, which has a scavenger hunt inside. The farm also offers pumpkin picking and a petting zoo.

The farm is open on the weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Hill Farms – Thompson, Conn.

“Boundless Sustainable Energy” is the theme for Fort Hill Farms’ corn maze this year.

Located right over the Rhode Island border, this seven-acre corn maze takes roughly 90 minutes to navigate through.

Once you’re finished, try the ice cream at Lavender Creamery, which is open during corn maze hours.

The farm is open until Oct. 31 during the following hours:

Sunday and Monday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – noon to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Confreda Farms – Cranston, R.I.

Confreda Farms’ corn maze in Cranston

Confreda Farms’ Scary Acres corn maze

Confreda Farms is saluting Rhode Island this year.

This year’s “RI Strong” maze recognizes the state’s perseverance throughout the pandemic.

The pandemic prevented Confreda from hosting its haunted corn maze last year, but it’s back this year as part of their Scary Acres attraction.

The corn maze is open every weekend until Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin picking is also available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Scary Acres hay ride and corn maze are available for purchase online.

Cucumber Hill Farm – Foster, R.I.

Cucumber Hill Farm’s corn maze in Foster

Cucumber Hill Farm’s corn maze is truly a journey this year.

The theme is “Road Trip” and the maze is designed to be challenging enough for all ages, but not overwhelming.

The farm also offers pumpkin picking, pony rides, hay rides and axe throwing.

The farm is open on weekends until Nov. 1 during the following hours:

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salisbury Farm – Johnston, R.I.

Salisbury Farm’s corn maze in Johnston

You won’t want to miss out on Salisbury Farm’s corn maze in Johnston.

The maze theme this year is “Ride On” and depicts a girl riding her horse. Owner Wayne Salisbury said that girl carved into the corn is his granddaughter.

Their annual corn maze was the the first of its kind to open in New England, according to Salisbury.

The farm also has a pumpkin patch and farm animals that love to be hand fed.

While Salisbury said most maze goers make it out within an hour, there’s also an additional challenge. Before venturing into the rows of corn, quests are provided a partial map that has four blank boxes on it.

Those boxes correspond to four different hole punches throughout the maze, and if you find them all, you’ll get entered into a raffle.

The farm is open from daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 31.