‘8 nights of takeout’ to support RI restaurants is underway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday that she will be extending the state’s pause another week, it was yet another blow to the hospitality industry.

Restaurants have already been struggling with colder weather, reduced indoor dining capacity, and bars being closed, but on the first night of Hanukkah, a woman’s idea has gained traction on social media.

President and CEO of the R.I. Hospitality Association Dale Venturini told 12 News that one woman’s commitment to get take-out for each night of the eight nights of Hanukkah is spreading.

“In an effort to help the local restaurant industry, we’ve decided to celebrate Hanukkah this year with 8 Nights of Takeout,” Carolyn Birnbaum posted on Facebook. “Anyone who wants to join — starts on the 10th.”

“It warmed my heart,” Venturini said. “The generosity of Rhode Islanders is amazing.”

Venturini says you can also support these restaurants through this difficult time by purchasing gift cards, as well as curbside pick up and delivery.