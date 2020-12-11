CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

‘8 nights of takeout’ to support RI restaurants is underway

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday that she will be extending the state’s pause another week, it was yet another blow to the hospitality industry.

Restaurants have already been struggling with colder weather, reduced indoor dining capacity, and bars being closed, but on the first night of Hanukkah, a woman’s idea has gained traction on social media.

President and CEO of the R.I. Hospitality Association Dale Venturini told 12 News that one woman’s commitment to get take-out for each night of the eight nights of Hanukkah is spreading.

“In an effort to help the local restaurant industry, we’ve decided to celebrate Hanukkah this year with 8 Nights of Takeout,” Carolyn Birnbaum posted on Facebook. “Anyone who wants to join — starts on the 10th.”

“It warmed my heart,” Venturini said. “The generosity of Rhode Islanders is amazing.”

Venturini says you can also support these restaurants through this difficult time by purchasing gift cards, as well as curbside pick up and delivery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

HOLIDAYS 2020

More Holidays

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/8/2020: Charles Calenda Esq.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community