WELLFLEET, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven dolphins were rescued by a team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) on Cape Cod Wednesday.

The group of staff, interns and trained volunteers helped save the dolphins who were stranded in Wellfleet during low tide. The IFAW was notified that the animals were in the shallow portion of Herring River.

They were able to cover the dolphins in wet blankets to keep them cool while they were taken out of the area.

Courtesy IFAW

Courtesy IFAW

Courtesy IFAW

Courtesy IFAW

Thankfully, all of them appeared to be healthy. The team took the dolphins north to Provincetown where they were released back into the ocean.

The IFAW says they will be monitoring the dolphins over the next few days using a satellite tag on one of the animals.