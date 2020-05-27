Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined
53-year-old tortoise left homeless by COVID-19 gets new home

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo provided by MSPCA-Angell, a 53-year-old tortoise named Ms. Jennifer stands among dandelions in Boston. The animal welfare organization put the tortoise up for adoption because the owner recently died of coronavirus. (Victoria Odynsky/MSPCA-Angell via AP)

BOSTON (AP) ─ A 53-year-old tortoise left homeless when its owner died of COVID-19 has been adopted by a loving new family.

The tortoise, known as Ms. Jennifer, was put up for adoption last week by MSPCA-Angell.

The Boston animal welfare organization in a statement Wednesday said that after widespread media coverage of her plight, they received more than 3,000 calls and emails from people interested in adopting her.

The MSPCA says Ms. Jennifer is going to a fantastic home in Boston with a bona fide turtle expert.

The new owner wishes to remain anonymous.

