EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Still don’t know what to do this Labor Day weekend? Here’s a guide to four events going on right here in Rhode Island.

McCoy’s Final Inning

McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket may be entering its final days of existence, but it’s going out with a bang.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 3 p.m., the stadium is hosting a final day of festivities, which will be capped off by a fireworks show after dark.

The event is free, but organizers say to bring money for the food trucks. Wristbands will also be given out starting at 4 p.m. to 3,000 people to watch the fireworks display on the field. They’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The stands will not be open for seating, and no alcohol, coolers or pets are allowed.

The event was initially planned to be held in July, but it was postponed twice due to rain.

Taiwan Day Dragon Boat Races

That’s not the only thing happening in Pawtucket this weekend. Saturday, Sept. 2, is also the big day for the Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races at the Taiwan Day Festival.

Organizers say the races will take place at Festival Pier on the Pawtucket River.

The event also features cultural performances, authentic cuisine and a dumpling eating contest.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available on the festival’s website.

West Warwick Portuguese Festival

Organized by the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, the festival starts Friday and runs through Monday in the Phenix Avenue area of town.

There will be live music and a night parade at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. The day will start off with Mass at 9 a.m.

Other events and ceremonies are planned throughout the long weekend. For more details and the full schedule, visit the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society’s Facebook page.

Rhythm and Roots Festival

Down in Charlestown, the annual Rhythm and Roots Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday at Ninigret Park, with live music all throughout the weekend.

Tickets start at $59. Many attendees will be camping out all weekend, however, those ticket packages are already sold out.

A schedule of artists is available on the festival’s website.

Weather Updates Where You Are: Get the Pinpoint Weather 12 App for your customized forecast »