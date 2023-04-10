PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Pizza Week is back this year, and more than 30 restaurants in and around the city are participating.

The event runs from April 16-22. Pizza lovers are encouraged to try different places and vote for their favorite.

Everyone who votes will be entered to win a pack of restaurant gift cards worth $200.

There are three categories to vote on: Most Delicious, Most Creative, and Most Instagrammable. Francesco’s Providence swept all three categories last year.

Organizers at the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau have also created a Buzzfeed-style quiz so people can discover their “pizza personality.”

All local restaurants are encouraged to sign up, even if pizza isn’t normally on their menu. They can do so by reaching out to Christine Phillips at CPhillips@goprovidence.com.