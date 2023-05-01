EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been less than a week since the shark license plates launched but Rhode Islanders will soon be able to show them off on the road.

The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) released its charity plate on Thursday, which was custom-designed and painted by marine artist Paul McPhee.

“There was an article that said the Boston Bruins plate for Rhode Island drivers took nine years to reach the 600-plate minimum,” ASI Executive Director Jon Dodd said.

“We’ve played hockey our entire lives, love the Bruins, and hearing that it took nine years for them to get to 600 was a little disconcerting,” Peter Dodd said.

But for the ASI it was different — by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, less than 10 hours after its release, they met the required minimum of 600 passenger plates to go to print. As of Monday morning, almost 2,200 have been ordered.

Combination plates are just 150 shy of the same goal, while commercial plates have another 450 to go.

The plate features a large mako shark, which the ASI says is now endangered worldwide.

Plates can be ordered on the Atlantic Shark Institute website. The cost is $42.50 for a set of plates, with $20 from each plate fee benefiting the ASI.