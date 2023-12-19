WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly popular Rhode Island Brick Convention will find its way back to the West Warwick Civic Center in May of next year.

This event showcases LEGO masterpieces created by professionals and fan artists, from Star Wars-inspired builds to world landmarks.

The organizer of the event, 23-year-old Greyson Riley, believes this is an experience for all to take part in.

“You don’t have to be a LEGO fan to enjoy the convention,” Riley said. “There really is something for everyone, for all ages.”

The young entrepreneur believes LEGO bricks are far more than just a children’s toy — he credits the blocks with helping him graduate high school at 11 and college at 17.

The LEGO brand has been part of Riley’s life since he got his first set at the age of three. Since then, he has built a career around the building blocks, even writing a book in his teens called “Medieval Legos” that found some success.

Riley launched his first LEGO event at 14 using the profits from that book, and the rest is history.

“Just looking at LEGO and how big it’s become now, I call it its own genre,” Riley said. “There are books and movies, but what I’m very passionate about is the inspiration-creativity aspect of LEGO.”

He told 12 News the bricks serve as an avenue to careers in art, engineering and architecture and help keep minds of all ages sharp.

“We just did an event at a nursing home and had the senior citizens build and we saw the same benefits and positives that we see in kids, in seniors,” Riley explained.

This year’s Brick Convention, like the last, will be supporting Creations for Charity, an organization that gifts LEGO products to underprivileged and hospitalized kids around the world. Last year’s convention raised over $15,000 for the charity.

“It is incredible to see the all photos come in every year and know that, through what we were able to do at Brick Convention, [we were able] to be about half of their support is amazing,” Riley said.

The event will take place on May 18–19, 2024. Tickets are available now.