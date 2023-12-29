(WPRI) — The year is coming to a close and people are getting ready to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

If you don’t already have plans for New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of great events planned around Southern New England.

This list will be updated as more events are known.

Rhode Island

Charlestown:

The annual New Year’s Eve bonfire will take place on Sunday at Ninigret Park. The event starts at 3 p.m. with food trucks and music performances, with the lighting of the bonfire at 5 p.m.

North Providence:

If you can’t stay up until midnight, head to the North Providence Union Free Public Library for a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” to ring in the New Year a little early. The event starts Saturday at 11 a.m.

Providence:

Providence Children’s Museum is once again having its Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be music from Ben Rudnick and Friends, crafts, a ball drop at noon and other festivities.

On Sunday, Mayor Brett Smiley is inviting the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the city. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks, interactive art and musical acts. A mini-WaterFire display begins at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Rumford:

United Skates of America will have its annual family New Year’s Eve party from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can go skate, meet Sonic, and more for $17.99. Tickets are available online.

Warwick:

Once again the city is holding a family-friendly event at 3 p.m. on Sunday where you can enjoy food from local food trucks, festive music and giveaways, followed by a fireworks display at 6 p.m.

A rain date has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1.

Massachusetts

Foxboro:

Patriot Place will have a special New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday where you can enjoy music, have your caricature portrait done, and make your own custom hat. There will also be games, giveaways and more followed by a fireworks display at 7 p.m.

New Bedford:

The city is offering family fun activities from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown. This year, the city will debut its first-ever LED drone show lighting up the sky at 8:30 p.m. Union Street between Route 18 and South 6th Street will be closed for drone viewing, which is the only place the show will be viewable.