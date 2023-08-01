PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been two years since Miya Brophy-Baermann was gunned down in Providence, yet her voice continues to be heard.

Brophy-Baermann, 24, was killed in a drive-by shooting on August 1, 2021. Detectives later learned the Warwick woman was not the intended target.

The man who pulled the trigger, 26-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton, was convicted of first-degree murder back in June. The man believed to be behind the wheel, 32-year-old Shawn Mann, is awaiting trial.

Miya Brophy-Baerman

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name, which provides financial assistance to traditionally under-represented students studying communicative disorders.

The Miya D. Brophy-Baermann Memorial Scholarship Fund announced its first two recipients last year on the anniversary of her death.

This year, the scholarships were awarded to two students pursuing degrees in speech pathology and communicative disorders.

Gabriela Zuccolo, of North Providence, and Sydnee Pires, of Rochester, Mass., will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Zuccolo is pursuing her master’s degree in speech-language pathology at the University of Rhode Island, while Pires is studying communication with a concentration in speech, language and hearing at Rhode Island College.