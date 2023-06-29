NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo family has grown by two.

The zoo announced the birth of two red panda cubs, marking the second successful litter of the endangered species in its 129-year history.

Marie, 5, gave birth to the pandas back on May 27. The zoo said both mom and babies are healthy, though the cubs will remain in the nest box for the next two months.

Those who want exclusive behind-the-scenes content of the red panda cubs can become a “Red Panda Pal” with a $50 donation. The money will help support the zoo’s global red panda conservation efforts.

Red Panda Pals will also have the chance to submit name suggestions for the cubs, and potentially meet them once they join their parents in the outdoor habitat.

(Courtesy: Buttonwood Park Zoo)

