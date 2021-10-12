2-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the New England Wildlife Centers in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.

A threatened species in the state, the center said the turtle is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets.

The wildlife center said they each have control of three legs and are fused together by their spines.

The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a protected nesting site in Barnstable and was brought to the wildlife center for assessment.

The wildlife center will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks. They’re hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.